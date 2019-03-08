Advanced search

King's Ely teacher given unique United Nations accreditation as part of climate change initiative

PUBLISHED: 17:22 24 July 2019

Alan Parkinson is now one of the UK's first United Nations-accredited climate change teachers. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Alan Parkinson is now one of the UK's first United Nations-accredited climate change teachers. Picture: JORDAN DAY

A King's Ely teacher has been named as one of the UK's first United Nations (UN) accredited climate change teachers.

Alan Parkinson, head of geography at the school, can now deliver up-to-date climate change lessons to all pupils and will get to share practice with all teaching staff.

By doing so, Mr Parkinson can allow other staff members to take part in the UN Climate Change Teacher Academy, an innovative new programme currently being trialled in UK schools.

Not only that, but the accreditation provides King's Ely a place on the world's First Interactive Map of UN Climate Change Teachers, launched as part of London Climate Action Week to highlight the need for a climate change teacher in every school in the UK.

Mr Parkinson, who has taught geography at the school for six years, said: "Since I started teaching in 1988, climate change has always been taught in geography, and my understanding of the wider connections with other natural systems has grown over the years.

"At King's Ely, the geography we teach has always been contemporary and used the latest research and thinking.

"I'm delighted to have the chance to expand on this work in such an important area."

