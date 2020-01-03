Chatty Man Alan Carr praises East Cambs Slimming World consultants Sharon and Karen

Comedian Alan Carr meets Slimming World consultants Karen and Sharon. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD Archant

Comedian Alan Carr praised two Slimming World consultants from East Cambridgeshire for their passion to help others get healthy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The TV host met Sharon Heaps and Karen Roe, who run the Littleport and Ely groups, at the annual Slimming World awards.

Sharon Heaps said she was delighted to get a chance to meet Alan and it was "the perfect end to a fantastic year" for the groups.

She said: "The members at our group make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

"Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people's lives too."

Alan, who presented comedy chat show Chatty Man on Channel 4, said it was great to meet Sharon and Karen at the event, which was held at Birmingham's International Convention Centre.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their 'Slimming World family' meant to them.

"Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn't have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of consultants like Sharon, Karen and their group every week.

"I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could've bottled that Slimming World feeling."

Karen, who runs the Ely group at Ely Beet Club Wednesdays and Saturdays and Little Downham on Thursdays, said: We've supported more people than ever to achieve their dreams and we're so excited about what 2020 has in store.

"At the Ely groups they'll discover a whole world of support to help them achieve their dreams and stay slim for life - with lots of fun along the way too."

The Littleport group takes place at the ex-servicemen's club on Tuesday at 9.30am and 11.30am, Swan on the River Tuesdays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm and Swaffham Prior Village Hall Thursday's at 5.30pm and 7pm.

To find out more call Sharon on 07760192638 or Karen on 07536 087608 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk