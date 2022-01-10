Ajay Tegala and Clare Balding visited Wicken Fen Nature Reserve to record an episode of BBC Radio 4's 'Ramblings'. - Credit: AJAY TEGALA FACEBOOK

Two famous faces visited one of Fenland's most popular nature reserves to record a show for BBC Radio.

Wildlife TV presenter and countryside ranger Ajay Tegala said he had "the most wonderful day rambling in the Fens" with Clare Balding as they recorded an episode of #Ramblings for BBC Radio 4.

The pair walked around "some of my favourite parts of the wider Wicken Fen Nature Reserve looking at the wildlife, landscape and grazing livestock, which all looked beautiful in the winter sun.

"I have been a fan of Clare since I was a child so it was a dream come true to meet her," Ajay added.

"And what better way to do so than a walk on my favourite patch.

"We chatted about all sorts of things, from conservation to mental health and wellbeing."

The episode is expected to be broadcast in six week's time, with Ajay saying that he will share the broadcast info via social media when it is finalised.