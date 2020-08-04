Advanced search

Cambridgeshire bids farewell to latest US Navy Blue Angels recruit as it returns home

PUBLISHED: 15:48 04 August 2020

Staff at Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group in Cambridge waved farewell to the US Navy Blue Angel aircraft, the C-130J, which returned home. Picture: MARSHALL AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE GROUP

Staff at Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group in Cambridge waved farewell to the US Navy Blue Angel aircraft, the C-130J, which returned home. Picture: MARSHALL AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE GROUP

Archant

Cambridgeshire gave a fond farewell to the US Navy Blue Angels’ C-130J after the aircraft made its way back home today (Tuesday).

Staff at Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group in Cambridge waved farewell to the US Navy Blue Angel aircraft, the C-130J, which returned home. Picture: MARSHALL AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE GROUPStaff at Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group in Cambridge waved farewell to the US Navy Blue Angel aircraft, the C-130J, which returned home. Picture: MARSHALL AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE GROUP

The aircraft had been in Cambridge since last year while the team at Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group carried out maintenance and minor modification work, such as repainting its iconic Blue Angels’ livery.

Since it was purchased by the US Navy from the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), the C-130J will now join the Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron (NFDS) to provide improved support to the display team.

Alistair McPhee, CEO of Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, said: “The aircraft looked absolutely stunning as it left.

“We are delighted to have been able to use our experience and expertise to support the US Navy in bringing its new C-130J into service and I am sure, like its predecessor, it will prove a valuable asset for many years to come.”

The display team’s C-130 pilots and engineers arrived in Cambridge in June to conduct a series of maintenance tests, prior to flying the aircraft back to its base in Pensacola, Florida.

Air Marshal Sir Julian Young, Director General Air for Defence, Equipment and Support, said: “The UK MOD was proud to work alongside multiple stakeholders to help deliver this great aircraft to the United States Navy Blue Angels.

“This C-130J aircraft served the Royal Air Force well over the years, and I am delighted that following a refurb it will now go on to serve another military force.

“With its new livery, I’m sure the new Blue Angels C-130J will turn heads wherever it goes.”

The aircraft, an ex-Royal Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, will be replacing the older model C-130T as the Blue Angels’ official chaperone, as the C-130 celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

It will also take part in the display team’s flying performances, as well as being a support aircraft, carrying tools, spare parts and engineers.

Major General Greg Masiello, program executive officer air ASW, assault and special mission programs, said: “This has been a great example of cooperation between allies and professionals.

“The team has worked through challenges to deliver this high-visibility asset to our fleet, and provide us with a new aircraft to support our NFDS for years to come.

“We are pleased to deliver this Super Hercules as the Blue Angels transition to Super Blues. Definitely a job well done by all involved.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Hey presto - council ‘too busy’ in JUNE with Covid to tackle future of outdoor leisure centre, suddenly in JULY unveils secret £6m crematorium scheme

Corporate director Emma Gima (right) of East Cambs Council with Cllr Charlotte Cane at an online meeting of the council in June. Mepal Outdoor Centre was being discussed. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Hey presto - council ‘too busy’ in JUNE with Covid to tackle future of outdoor leisure centre, suddenly in JULY unveils secret £6m crematorium scheme

Corporate director Emma Gima (right) of East Cambs Council with Cllr Charlotte Cane at an online meeting of the council in June. Mepal Outdoor Centre was being discussed. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Decision not to close RAF MIldenhall will give long term assurance to the East Cambridgeshire economy

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in 2019 - plans to redploy personnel from Mildenhall changed amid President Donald Trump's unhappiness with German defence spending. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Isleham resident goes above and beyond for villagers during lockdown with virtual walk

Isleham resident Walter Gunston has been taking pictures during his daily walk in a bid to keep those shielding in touch with his local community. Picture: SUPPLIED/WALTER GUNSTON

Youngsters launch a braille newspaper during coronavirus lockdown

Three youngsters with a visual impairment from Cambridgeshire set up a braille newspaper 'The Tactile Times' during the coronavirus lockdown. From left to right: Theo Holroyd, 13, Lexy Ryan, 16, and Ellie Clark, nine, at an editorial meeting.

Police urge drivers to remove or hide valuables after reports of vehicle break-ins

Police in East Cambridgeshire have had 'mulitple' reports of vehicles being broken into and urges drivers to remove or hide valuable items from vehicles. Pictures:Policing East Cambridgeshire

More than £3,000 raised in memory of local musician Bertie Buck ahead of 800km charity cycle ride

The late Bertie Buck’'s (right) family and friends practising ahead of their 800km charity cycle ride in memory of the Ely musician who died in 2019. Picture: Christopher Buck