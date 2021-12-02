Air quality monitoring commences at rail stations
- Credit: Greater Anglia
A number of rail stations have become part of a national study aimed at measuring air quality on the railway.
In Cambridgeshire, monitoring for levels of the pollutant nitrogen oxide commenced at Ely and Cambridge stations this week.
‘Diffusion tubes’ will be placed around different areas of each station and will be changed each month and analysed over a two-year period, with a review after the first year.
The use of diffusion tubes to monitor ambient air quality is a well-established way to determine long-term pollution concentration levels.
Greater Anglia’s energy and environment manager, Steph Evans, said: “I’m pleased Greater Anglia is involved in this study.
"We’ll be able to gain a greater understanding of air quality at some of our stations so we can ensure they are clean, healthy places to wait.
“Thanks to our new bi-mode trains, we are already improving air quality at our stations because these trains can switch from diesel to electric power when waiting at the station if overhead wires are available.”
Most Read
- 1 Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant
- 2 Stolen caravans discovered on village site to relief of owners
- 3 East Cambs Council bins green waste collections for seven weeks
- 4 A10 dualling facing new challenges
- 5 Christmas at Wimpole illuminated trail sparks into life as countdown begins
- 6 Children among suspected hare coursers stopped in the Fens
- 7 Tributes paid to 'beloved husband' killed crossing road
- 8 Trainspotters catch Duchess of Sutherland whistling through Fens
- 9 Firm announces acquisition of independent planning firm
- 10 Woman dies in crash on London Road in St Ives
Once complete, the study will provide information on the current state of air quality in stations across the rail network and provide location specific air quality data which will help inform the public about air quality at train stations.
It will also help determine baseline air quality levels, which can then be used to prioritise improvements if necessary, and will also assess how effective measures are to minimise pollution and improve air quality.
RSSB air quality specialist, Philbert Chan, said: “RSSB’s analysis of the data collected will provide valuable information on air pollution at stations across the country, allowing action to be taken to improve air quality where necessary.”
Steph added: “We look forward to seeing the RSSB’s report and baseline data - we'll see how we're performing and if there is anything we can do to improve air quality.”
The two stations will join Ipswich, Norwich and Stansted Airport rail stations as well as 100 others across the country in contributing to the stations air quality monitoring network.
The monitoring has been organised by the rail safety and standards board (RSSB) and funded by the department of transport.