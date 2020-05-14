Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10
PUBLISHED: 12:08 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 14 May 2020
All three emergency services – including the air ambulance – are currently on the scene of a two-lorry crash on the A10 in east Cambridgeshire.
Police officers, firefighters and the East of England Ambulance Service are on the A10 at Waterbeach this morning after the major incident.
A spokesman for Cambridgshire Police said: “We were called at 10.29am today (May 14) with reports of a collision involving two HGVs on the A10 near Waterbeach.
“One of the vehicles has left the road. Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road has been closed.
“Further details are unclear at this stage.”
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please be aware the A10 at Waterbeach is closed while we deal with a road traffic collision.
“Emergency service colleagues from Cambridgeshire Police, East of England Ambulance Service and East Anglian Air Ambulance are also in attendance. Please avoid the area.”
