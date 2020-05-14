Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs Archant

All three emergency services – including the air ambulance – are currently on the scene of a two-lorry crash on the A10 in east Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers, firefighters and the East of England Ambulance Service are on the A10 at Waterbeach this morning after the major incident.

A spokesman for Cambridgshire Police said: “We were called at 10.29am today (May 14) with reports of a collision involving two HGVs on the A10 near Waterbeach.

You may also want to watch:

“One of the vehicles has left the road. Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road has been closed.

“Further details are unclear at this stage.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please be aware the A10 at Waterbeach is closed while we deal with a road traffic collision.

“Emergency service colleagues from Cambridgeshire Police, East of England Ambulance Service and East Anglian Air Ambulance are also in attendance. Please avoid the area.”

• More as we get it.