Advanced search

Updated

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

PUBLISHED: 12:08 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 14 May 2020

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Archant

All three emergency services – including the air ambulance – are currently on the scene of a two-lorry crash on the A10 in east Cambridgeshire.

Police officers, firefighters and the East of England Ambulance Service are on the A10 at Waterbeach this morning after the major incident.

A spokesman for Cambridgshire Police said: “We were called at 10.29am today (May 14) with reports of a collision involving two HGVs on the A10 near Waterbeach.

You may also want to watch:

“One of the vehicles has left the road. Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road has been closed.

“Further details are unclear at this stage.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please be aware the A10 at Waterbeach is closed while we deal with a road traffic collision.

“Emergency service colleagues from Cambridgeshire Police, East of England Ambulance Service and East Anglian Air Ambulance are also in attendance. Please avoid the area.”

• More as we get it.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“High quality” food, leisure and retail destination near Ely gets the go-ahead

An artists impression of the proposed

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Most Read

“High quality” food, leisure and retail destination near Ely gets the go-ahead

An artists impression of the proposed

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Latest from the Ely Standard

Young footballers smash their target to conquer Wembley lockdown feat

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

Social enterprise needs £20,000 to survive the coronavirus

Social enterprise Prospects Trust delivered a 'hamper of happiness' to key workers at Highfield Academy Ely. Picture: MAZ BAKER

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

England Golf chief praises clubs and courses as players flock back to the fairways after coronavirus lockdown

Golfers at Llanymynech Golf Club, Oswestry, where the course crosses the border of England and Wales. The course faces uncertainty as lockdown restrictions on golf are lifted in England from today, but remain in force in Wales. Picture: JACOB KING/PA

Schools raise £4,000 for NHS by completing 5k challenges

Schools across East Cambridgeshire have raised more than £4,000 for the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust by walking, running and cycling 5k in aid of the NHS. Picture: JOANNA GORDON.
Drive 24