Air ambulance lands in Ely after woman suffers cardiac arrest at home

04 January, 2019 - 16:02
The air ambulance was called to Ely after a woman went into cardiac arrest at a home in Archery Crescent. Picture: DONALD MONK

DONALD MONK

The air ambulance scrambled to Ely this morning after a woman went into cardiac arrest at a home in Archery Crescent.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Paradise Field at around 10.45am after first responders requested assistance from the ‘Anglia Two helicopter’.

A land ambulance and rapid response vehicle was also present at the incident today (Friday, January 4) – the woman was rushed to hospital.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.30am with reports of a cardiac arrest in Archery Crescent, Ely.

“We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“A woman was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further treatment.”

