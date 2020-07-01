Advanced search

Dualling A10 would be expensive and slow, says Lib Dem Mayor candidate

PUBLISHED: 17:42 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 01 July 2020

Aidan Van de Wyer shares his views on proposals to improve the A10 between Ely and Cambridge.

Aidan Van de Wyer shares his views on proposals to improve the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Pictures: GoogleMaps

The Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has shared his views on proposals to upgrade the A10 between Ely and Cambridge.

Councillor Aidan Van de Weyer welcomes the plans for junction improvements but has voiced concerns about turning the whole stretch road into a dual carriageway.

He claims the Lib Dems are also “very disappointed” that features for pedestrians and cyclists, a new Park & Ride Route at Waterbeach and a safe crossing at the Witchford Road BP garage were not included.

Cllr Van de Weyer said: “I support junction improvements on the A10 between Cambridge and Ely.

“They can be done quickly, cost effectively and will solve many of the problems people face.”

He added: “The Lib Dems do not support dualling the A10.

“These dualling proposals would cost half a billion pounds, take many years and would encourage more traffic onto the road.

“They would make queues worse not better at both Milton where the A10 reaches the A14 and the edge of Cambridge, and the BP roundabout on the edge of Ely.”

The Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority is currently presenting seven options to ease congestion along the A10 via a virtual public exhibition.

The exhibition’s web page explains current congestion “represents a notable contraint to the delivery of the 17,000 new homes and 14,000 new jobs planned for this corridor over the next 15 years”.

The proposals include: dualling the whole route of the A10; dualling some sections and adding new sections in places; and building a completely new dual carriageway.

The authority has also been looking at how to improve eight key junctions along the route.

Cllr Van de Weyer says the Liberal Democrats are favouring Option G of the scheme which involves dualling the southern section of the A10 to the Cambridge Research Park and junction improvements.

They also call for significant improvements to public transport between Cambridge and Ely.

The virtual exhibition is open until Tuesday, July 14th at 5pm. It can be accessed via the Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Combined Authority website.

