Tea, tunes and treats at City of Ely Military Band afternoon concert

PUBLISHED: 12:44 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 01 April 2019

A joyous afternoon of 'Tea 'n' Tunes' by the City of Ely Military Band took place at Ely College. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A joyous afternoon of ‘Tea ‘n’ Tunes’ by the City of Ely Military Band took place at Ely College. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A joyous afternoon of ‘Tea ‘n’ Tunes’ by the City of Ely Military Band took place at Ely College.

A joyous afternoon of 'Tea 'n' Tunes' by the City of Ely Military Band took place at Ely College. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Cakes were served as a mixture of classic and contemporary music was played by the band that is led by Phil Green.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse also visited to enjoy the event held on Sunday March 24 at the college in Downham Road.

He said: “Well done Phil Green and the City of Ely Military Band on a great ‘Tea ‘n’ Tunes’ concert today - some fabulous tunes and lovely tea and cakes.

“What a wonderful ambassador our band is for the city.”

A joyous afternoon of 'Tea 'n' Tunes' by the City of Ely Military Band took place at Ely College. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

The band has more than 50 enthusiastic members who enjoy playing music to suit all audiences - from marches and classics to films, shows and popular music.

They were formed in 1962 and have since gone on to impress with seasonal concerts and fundraising events throughout the year.

A joyous afternoon of 'Tea 'n' Tunes' by the City of Ely Military Band took place at Ely College. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A joyous afternoon of 'Tea 'n' Tunes' by the City of Ely Military Band took place at Ely College. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A joyous afternoon of 'Tea 'n' Tunes' by the City of Ely Military Band took place at Ely College. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

