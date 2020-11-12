Advanced search

Work begins to develop affordable village homes by 2022

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 November 2020

Work to develop 45 new affordable homes, which are due to be ready by 2022, has begun.

Lovell and Clarion Housing Group are aiming to build 10 one and two-bedroom maisonettes and 35 two to three-bedroom detached, semi-detached and terraced houses on Sutton Road in Witchford.

The site, which will consist of both shared ownership and rented properties, plans to welcome the first residents during the summer in two years’ time.

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We’re looking forward to using our experience on this project, which will increase the supply of new homes locally, as well as boosting the economy and surrounding communities.”

Dan Read, regional partnerships director (East) at Clarion Housing Group, added: “Our development at Witchford will provide much-needed affordable homes to meet the needs of a wide range of households and we’re excited to see our plans take shape.”

