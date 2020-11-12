Work begins to develop affordable village homes by 2022

Work to develop 45 affordable homes on Sutton Road, Witchford has begun. Pictured, an illustration of what the houses will look like. Picture: SUPPLIED/LOVELL Archant

Work to develop 45 new affordable homes, which are due to be ready by 2022, has begun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Work to develop 45 affordable homes on Sutton Road, Witchford has begun. Pictured, an illustration of what the houses will look like. Picture: SUPPLIED/LOVELL Work to develop 45 affordable homes on Sutton Road, Witchford has begun. Pictured, an illustration of what the houses will look like. Picture: SUPPLIED/LOVELL

Lovell and Clarion Housing Group are aiming to build 10 one and two-bedroom maisonettes and 35 two to three-bedroom detached, semi-detached and terraced houses on Sutton Road in Witchford.

The site, which will consist of both shared ownership and rented properties, plans to welcome the first residents during the summer in two years’ time.

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We’re looking forward to using our experience on this project, which will increase the supply of new homes locally, as well as boosting the economy and surrounding communities.”

MORE: Council sees off ‘inappropriate’ housing for village

Dan Read, regional partnerships director (East) at Clarion Housing Group, added: “Our development at Witchford will provide much-needed affordable homes to meet the needs of a wide range of households and we’re excited to see our plans take shape.”

You may also want to watch: