Published: 5:44 PM March 9, 2021

Urban&Civic has appointed Longhurst Group to support the delivery of affordable housing options at the former barracks and airfield at Waterbeach. - Credit: Urban&Civic

A housing group has been appointed to support the delivery of “an innovative range” of affordable housing options at Waterbeach Barracks.

Longhurst Group has been selected by Urban&Civic to support the new development of the former barracks and airfield near Cambridge.

Caroline Foster of Urban&Civic said: “We are delighted to be working with Longhurst Group on what is a key part of the vision for Waterbeach: providing much needed homes for local people and to support good growth in the local area.

“Working with Longhurst Group and South Cambridgeshire District Council, Waterbeach can play a big part in supporting the delivery of affordable homes, and crucially doing this in a way that reflects wider commitments to ensure those homes are healthy homes, close to transport links; low carbon homes with low household costs; and offering a range of tenures which give people real choice about the options that work best for them.”

The first phase of the Barracks development will deliver over 400 homes from the four different housing tenures available, which include affordable rent, shared ownership, rent to buy, and discounted market sale.

Urban&Civic selected Longhurst Group as their preferred provider after a competitive process and in consultation with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, who own the former barracks and airfield, which Urban&Civic is developing on their behalf.

Ms Foster added: “Longhurst Group has a good track record of delivery locally, with a number of homes under their management within the village of Waterbeach, and of the new tenures coming forward, but we also have shared values around investing in the community coming forward and providing opportunities and support to families when they need it. They will be a great partner to work with.”

Marcus Keys, Longhurst Group’s executive director of growth and development, said: “We’re committed to providing the homes people want, where they’re needed most, and this is a shining example of how we collaborate with expert partners in order to realise that vision.

“We’re delighted to be already working with Urban&Civic and now taking forward delivery with the first housebuilder Stonebond Properties to ensure that we are ready from day one: providing a range of affordable housing options that meets the needs of families across Waterbeach and the surrounding area.

“This is truly a landmark project and we’re proud to be playing our part in bringing it to fruition. To be selected as the delivery partner of the affordable homes on a scheme of this prominence is a significant achievement for Longhurst Group and a resounding endorsement of our standing as one of the leading providers of affordable housing in the Midlands and East of England.”

James Ryley, principal surveyor for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, said: “Waterbeach is an exemplar scheme across Government: ensuring this publicly owned brownfield site works hard to deliver local and national priorities and create not only a great place to live, but a truly sustainable place for the future.”