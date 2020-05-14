Video

Shocking pictures show damage left behind after bin lorry and HGV collide on A10

Shocking images show the scene after a bin lorry and large artic HGV collided on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris Terry Harris

Shocking pictures show the aftermath of a major crash involving a large HGV and bin lorry on one of the county’s main roads this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shocking images show the scene after a bin lorry and large artic HGV collided on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris Shocking images show the scene after a bin lorry and large artic HGV collided on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

Photographs and aerial video have emerged of the incident on the A10 at Waterbeach which saw the bin lorry leave the road and land in a field.

All three emergency services were on scene at around 10.30am, including the air ambulance and one of the drivers was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The collision, which happened at about 10.30am, resulted in one of the vehicles leaving the road and the other blocking the carriageway.

MORE: A10 crash: Lorry driver rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after two-HGV smash

Shocking images show the scene after a bin lorry and large artic HGV collided on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris Shocking images show the scene after a bin lorry and large artic HGV collided on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

“The road was closed while the incident is being dealt with and an oil spill is cleared.

“A man has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of what happened should call police on 101 quoting incident 93.