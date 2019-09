Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

A Littleport man has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary near Ely.

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, has been charged with aggravated burglary and appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Saturday (August 31). He was remanded in custody.

The charge relates to a burglary which took place in Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, Ely, on August 1.