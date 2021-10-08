News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Woman killed in A1307 lorry crash worked at Addenbrooke's Hospital

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:34 AM October 8, 2021   
General view of Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire.

Woman cyclist killed in Cambridge collision was a member of staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital. - Credit: PA

A woman cyclist in her 20s who died after being struck by a lorry yesterday was a member of staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The crash happened near to the hospital in Cambridge at just before 8am and the driver of the lorry was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Hertford, Hertfordshire, was taken to Huntingdon Police Station.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS issued the following message on Twitter this morning. 

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS issued the following message on Twitter this morning. - Credit: Twitter/@CUH_NHS

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS posted a tribute on Twitter, writing: "We have confirmed to our staff that a colleague has sadly died following a road traffic collision outside the hospital yesterday morning (Thursday).

"Our deepest sympathies are with her family, friends and colleagues."

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

Call Sgt Tom Daly via 101 or contact police via webchat https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting incident 66 of October 7.

