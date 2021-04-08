Video

Published: 4:52 PM April 8, 2021

Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust has launched an appeal to buy a £1.5million for Addenbrooke's Hospital.

An online fundraising appeal has been launched in a bid to purchase a £1.5million for Addenbrooke’s Hospital to “change the lives of thousands of patients”.

Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT) say the new surgical robot will mean quicker, less invasive surgery and faster healing and recovery times for patients.

Ekpemi Irune, ENT, head and neck consultant at Addenbrooke’s, said: “Head and neck cancer surgery can be very invasive.

Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust has launched an appeal to buy a £1.5million for Addenbrooke’s Hospital. - Credit: ACT

“Sometimes a tumour in the back of the mouth or throat cannot be easily reached so the surgeon may have to split a patient’s jaw so they can get to the tumour.

“The patient has to recover in hospital for several days and they can go on to develop long term problems with bone healing, chronic pain, etc.

“This can be very distressing for patients. A surgical robot would be able to access tumours through the mouth with precision.”

Krishnayan Haldar, consultant in gynaecological oncology, said: “Using robotic assisted surgery has an advantage over current laparoscopic surgery, because it can help us to provide much finer dissection.

“For example, the surgeon can preserve the nerves to the bladder and bowel during a radical hysterectomy – a nerve sparing procedure.

“The results are much better for the patient’s quality of life post-surgery.

“And it has been proven that post- surgery, pain is reduced because the movement and pulling of skin around the entry point is reduced.

“Some patients can be discharged on the same day; having a hysterectomy in the morning and leaving the hospital that evening because the incision is so small.”

Addenbrooke’s currently only has one robot which is dedicated to treat kidney, bladder, and prostate cancer patients.

Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust has launched an appeal to buy a £1.5million for Addenbrooke’s Hospital. - Credit: ACT

ACT’s new appeal will help fund another surgical robot, revolutionising patient care across six specialties in the hospital and improving outcomes for over 1,500 patients every year.

Shelly Thake, ACT’s chief executive officer, said: “We hope we can once again call upon our incredible supporters to get behind our new robot appeal.

“With the pressures caused by COVID, the hospital needs our help to get its surgical programme moving again and to deliver the quickest, safest surgery possible.”

To donate, visit: www.helpyourhospital.co.uk/robot