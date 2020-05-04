Advanced search

Critically ill patients use iPads and Skype to keep in touch with families during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:41 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 04 May 2020

Staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital are setting up virtual meetings using Skype and iPads to help critically ill patients keep in touch with their families during the coronavirus outbreak. ICO worker Rosie Tasker and ICU consultant Dr Rowan Burnstein. Picture: ADDENBROOKE'S/DAVID COOK

Staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital are setting up virtual meetings using Skype and iPads to help critically ill patients keep in touch with their families during the coronavirus outbreak. ICO worker Rosie Tasker and ICU consultant Dr Rowan Burnstein. Picture: ADDENBROOKE'S/DAVID COOK

Archant

Staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital are setting up virtual meetings using Skype and iPads to help critically ill patients keep in touch with their families during the coronavirus outbreak.

Infection control measures put in place to protect patients, their families and NHS staff mean visiting restrictions are in place, and therefore relatives cannot physically visit the hospital.

But teams within the intensive care units (ICUs) at Addenbrooke’s are finding new ways of helping patients communicate virtually with relatives.

Rosie Tasker, a critical care nurse who has had to stay at home since the pandemic began, but was desperate to help patients and families, is leading the newly-formed relatives communications ream. The team consists of other critical care nurses who have had to stay at home, critical care nurses working on site, doctors, psychology and the chaplaincy.

Home-based staff operate via telephone, skype and email to share information and practical advice with families of patients admitted to the hospital’s four ICUs.

An Addenbrooke’s Hospital spokesman said: “Some families have used the service to share the moment their loved one turned the corner, while others have used it to say their final goodbyes.

“There have been lots of other poignant moments in between for partners, children, doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants.”

The service is the brainchild of ICU consultant Dr Rowan Burnstein, who has been able to ensure every patient in critical care at Addenbrooke’s has access to an iPad thanks to support from organisations including the hospital charity, Addebrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT) and the Oxford-based not for profit initiative, the iComms for ICUs Project.

Rosie said: “Even while in isolation my colleagues and I wanted to do our best for patients. We recognise that communication is vital to the wellbeing of families and patients, despite the restrictions on visiting.

“The Skype service enables a moment of contact with a loved one, regardless of whether anything is spoken.

“The carers on the wards are a great help in enabling us to facilitate this for families, and I am very proud of what we are achieving as a team.”

Rowan added: “I am hugely grateful for the support we have received and to Rosie for helping to drive this forward.

“The comfort the service brings to families and patients, when they are under so much emotional and physical pressure, makes all the effort worthwhile.”

Other developments to aid communication include an app developed by speciality registrar Dr Tim Baker. He and intensive care consultant Dr Vilas Navapurker have created an iPad app – called MyICUvoice – with the help of a £40,000 development grant from ACT and support from many others, including 40 volunteers.

The free app, which has just gone live on App Store and has the potential to help hospitals worldwide, has been specifically designed for patients who cannot communicate because they are on ventilators.

The team has received requests for access from Australia, Canada, USA, Kuwait, Saudi and France, work is underway to translate it into multiple languages, and under another initiative it is being delivered pre-loaded on iPads to ICU’s across the country.

Thanks to new software and touch screen technology, patients, who are often too weak to write or gesture, can tap on iPads and specially designed icons to tell clinicians anything from where they are feeling pain to whether they have a dry mouth.

Tim said: “I am delighted the app is ready to be shared worldwide, and to have been able to assist the relatives communication team with the help of colleague Dr Mark Vivian who also has a keen interest in this. Both are important steps forward at this difficult time.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation to ACT to help MyICUVoice or buy more iPads should visit the www.helpyourhospital.co.uk appeal.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

LETTER: If Mayor Palmer has so much money available why didn’t he support Ely’s Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Rosemary Westwell. Picture: SUPPLIED

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

LETTER: If Mayor Palmer has so much money available why didn’t he support Ely’s Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Rosemary Westwell. Picture: SUPPLIED

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Critically ill patients use iPads and Skype to keep in touch with families during coronavirus lockdown

Staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital are setting up virtual meetings using Skype and iPads to help critically ill patients keep in touch with their families during the coronavirus outbreak. ICO worker Rosie Tasker and ICU consultant Dr Rowan Burnstein. Picture: ADDENBROOKE'S/DAVID COOK

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View
Drive 24