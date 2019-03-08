MP Lucy Frazer says NHS investment for Addenbrooke's will create 'cutting-edge intergrated care system' and world class hospital

Helath secretary Matt Hancock with MP Lucy Frazer. Ms Frazer, the MP for SE Cambs, has welcomed investment into Addenbroke's Hospital, Cambridgridge. Picture: NHS Archant

Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, is one of a number of health trusts promised 'seed funding' to able to put together a business case for a major uplift between 2025 and 2030.

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer said: "This seed funding represents an extraordinary opportunity to create a cutting-edge integrated care system in Cambridgeshire, with a modernised, world class hospital at its heart."

She said: "This is in keeping with the Government's plans to invest in new hospital construction across the country.

"As well as creating an innovative integrated care system it will also enable a leading biomedical campus to better innovate care with and for patients; and help drive the life sciences industrial strategy."

Ms Frazer said: "The chief executive of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has rightly described this development as a 'game-changer' for our region, and as your MP I'll do everything I can to make sure this vision is achieved."

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock announced a wide range of hospital building programmes that he says will ensure the NHS will have world-class facilities for patients and staff for the long term.