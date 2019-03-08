Advanced search

MP Lucy Frazer says NHS investment for Addenbrooke's will create 'cutting-edge intergrated care system' and world class hospital

PUBLISHED: 13:33 30 September 2019

Helath secretary Matt Hancock with MP Lucy Frazer. Ms Frazer, the MP for SE Cambs, has welcomed investment into Addenbroke's Hospital, Cambridgridge. Picture: NHS

Helath secretary Matt Hancock with MP Lucy Frazer. Ms Frazer, the MP for SE Cambs, has welcomed investment into Addenbroke's Hospital, Cambridgridge. Picture: NHS

Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, is one of a number of health trusts promised 'seed funding' to able to put together a business case for a major uplift between 2025 and 2030.

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer said: "This seed funding represents an extraordinary opportunity to create a cutting-edge integrated care system in Cambridgeshire, with a modernised, world class hospital at its heart."

She said: "This is in keeping with the Government's plans to invest in new hospital construction across the country.

"As well as creating an innovative integrated care system it will also enable a leading biomedical campus to better innovate care with and for patients; and help drive the life sciences industrial strategy."

Ms Frazer said: "The chief executive of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has rightly described this development as a 'game-changer' for our region, and as your MP I'll do everything I can to make sure this vision is achieved."

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock announced a wide range of hospital building programmes that he says will ensure the NHS will have world-class facilities for patients and staff for the long term.

