Student-written musical coming to theatre
A student-written comedy musical about three bungling crooks who try to steal the crown jewels is coming to Cambridge later this month.
'No Cash Left on the Premises Overnight' will be performed at the ADC Theatre on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 May.
Millie Yule, producer, said: "Full of energy and fresh, funky tunes, the show features a small cast of five (who socially distance on-stage throughout) and a live pianist blended with computer-cued backing tracks.
"No Cash has been nearly a year in the making from conception to staging, and has only improved through the uncertain months as the show creatives have included more songs, more plot twists, and new characters."
One of the two directors, Louise Dai, 22, said: “Bringing a show together in this time has been a challenge – we’ve had to come up with some creative workarounds to the distancing problem especially.
“But on the whole it’s been amazing to see people come together and refuse to let Covid put a dampener on our creative spark!”
Co-director Kitty Beck, 19, added: "We are so excited to present our fantastically enthralling show and are very proud of our cast and crew for staying motivated, energetic and dedicated to our production.
“Theatre has been so important for keeping spirits high over the last few months - it’s fantastic to do live theatre again.”
Lyricist Joe Venable, 26 and from Impington, described how he found the inspiration and motivation to write the show during the first lockdown.
"Just as Shakespeare wrote King Lear the last time there was a plague, we wrote No Cash Left On The Premises Overnight during lockdown,” he said.
“Are we saying King Lear and our show are equally good? Of course not – but give Shakespeare a break, he had three kids to look after.”
Tickets can be found online.