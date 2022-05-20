Video

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt could be starting a new job in Cambridge. - Credit: PA/Instagram/@adamwoodyatt

Iconic EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt is reportedly set to don an apron and clock in for a pot washing shift at posh restaurant in Cambridgeshire.

Famous for his “I’ve got nothing left” line, the 53-year-old soap star is proving he still has something left after leaving the BBC show in 2020.

Eastenders cast with the award for TV Soap of the year during the 2017 Television and Radio Industries Club Awards, Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London. - Credit: PA

Woodyatt, who recently appeared on the hit-ITV show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, played Ian Beale on-screen from 1985 to 2021.

Ian is the most-married character in EastEnders history, with six marriages to five women.

Cindy Williams, Mel Healy, Laura Dunn, twice to Jane Collins, and Sharon Watts; plus two aborted engagements to Mandy Salter and Denise Fox.

Ian and Jane's wedding on EastEnders in 2006. - Credit: BBC

Ian and Laura's wedding in 2001. - Credit: BBC

Speaking about his future career with the Daily Star, Adam revealed that he’d recently been offered a job at his pal’s eatery in Cambridge.

He said: “My friend Daniel Clifford has previously offered me a bit of time working in his kitchen at Midsummer House restaurant in Cambridge.”

“I might go and do that for a couple of weeks.

“Knowing Daniel, he will have me doing the washing up!”

The star posed for a photo with the two Michelin star restaurant staff during a visit to the region in February earlier this year.

“Thank you to all the staff who looked after us,” he said.

“Thank you to all the chefs for the most amazing and memorable roast dinner we will ever have.

“Thank you really isn’t enough for your incredible generosity, we were just expecting a simple roast dinner.

“What you gave us was some of the best food I’ve ever had. Thank you chef."