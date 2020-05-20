Advanced search

Virtual theatre group given lockdown treat by West End actress

PUBLISHED: 16:22 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 20 May 2020

Members of the virtual theatre group formed by Graham Brown from Witchford met British actress and singer Emma Hatton as part of a lockdown treat. Picture: SUPPLIED

A virtual theatre group was given a lockdown treat as they met British singer and actress Emma Hatton.

The actress, who played Elphaba in Wicked and Eva Perón in Evita, spent time answering questions and offering tips to members of the group, ran by Graham Brown from Witchford.

Members were able to quiz Hatton during the two-hour meeting last Thursday (May 14), answering questions such as what her top tips are when preparing for auditions, the funniest mishap she has been involved in and whether she is preparing for any roles after the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Brown, whose group now boasts over 480 members, said: “She gave us a couple of hours of her time and we raised over £650 for Colonel Tom Moore’s NHS fund and the ‘For Good’ appeal which helps struggling actors during lockdown.

“It was absolutely brilliant. She was humble, engaging, eloquent and candid. She gave some great advice to the people on the call and answered every question I put to her.”

