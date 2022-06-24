News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Casualty treated for smoke inhalation following house fire

Katie Woodcock

Published: 1:00 PM June 24, 2022
Fire crews were called to an accidental house fire in Ashley Gardens, Littleport on June 22.

Fire crews were called to an accidental house fire in Ashley Gardens, Littleport on June 22. - Credit: Archant

A casualty was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in a terraced property in Littleport. 

Crews from Littleport, Ely and Soham were called at 11:14am on Wednesday (June 22) to a house fire in Ashley Gardens. 

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the bedroom of the property. 

A spokesperson said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels and a jet to extinguish the fire, followed by a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke. 

“The cause of the fire was accidental.” 

Crews returned to their stations by 2:10pm. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Littleport News

