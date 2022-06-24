Fire crews were called to an accidental house fire in Ashley Gardens, Littleport on June 22. - Credit: Archant

A casualty was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in a terraced property in Littleport.

Crews from Littleport, Ely and Soham were called at 11:14am on Wednesday (June 22) to a house fire in Ashley Gardens.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the bedroom of the property.

A spokesperson said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels and a jet to extinguish the fire, followed by a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Crews returned to their stations by 2:10pm.