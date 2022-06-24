Casualty treated for smoke inhalation following house fire
Published: 1:00 PM June 24, 2022
A casualty was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in a terraced property in Littleport.
Crews from Littleport, Ely and Soham were called at 11:14am on Wednesday (June 22) to a house fire in Ashley Gardens.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the bedroom of the property.
A spokesperson said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels and a jet to extinguish the fire, followed by a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”
Crews returned to their stations by 2:10pm.