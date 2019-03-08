Littleport and East Cambs Academy strikes gold for creative work

Students and staff at Littleport and East Cambs Academy have been rewarded for their extensive commitment to arts.

The school was given the Artsmark Gold Award for embracing the arts across the curriculum, bringing them to life for children and young people.

Students took part in a variety of arts initiatives including developing a portfolio of their arts experiences, watching and reviewing a concert and creating clay pots.

Enrichment activities included a trip to Shakespeare's Globe theatre in London, working with actors from a visiting drama group, performing at Ely School's music festival and taking part in a range of arts-based extracurricular clubs.

Students also worked collaboratively with external organisations and entered regional competitions such as the Cambridgeshire Young Artist Competition.

Jason Wing, executive principal at the school, said: "At the academy, we are passionate about providing our students with rewarding enriching experiences, both inside and outside the classroom.

"To win the award is a great achievement and we now look forward to sharing what we have learnt with other schools in the Active Learning Trust and our local community."