Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 07 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Absolute Audio Visual Solutions Limited of New Cambridge House, Bassingbourn Road, Litlington, Herts, SG8 OSS is applying for a licence to use UNIT 9, MERESIDE, SOHAM, ELY, CB7 SEE as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

Absolute Audio Visual Solutions Limited of New Cambridge House, Bassingbourn Road, Litlington, Herts, SG8 OSS is applying for a licence to use UNIT 9, MERESIDE, SOHAM, ELY, CB7 SEE as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

‘It is a true labour of love’ - new eco friendly farm shop with local produce opens in Ely

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: JO EVANS

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

St Mary’s Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show Antiques Road Trip tomorrow

St Mary’s Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show Antiques Road Trip tomorrow (Friday September 6). The show follows a visit from famous auctioneer Charles Hanson.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

‘It is a true labour of love’ - new eco friendly farm shop with local produce opens in Ely

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: JO EVANS

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

St Mary’s Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show Antiques Road Trip tomorrow

St Mary’s Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show Antiques Road Trip tomorrow (Friday September 6). The show follows a visit from famous auctioneer Charles Hanson.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Boris Johnson ‘die in ditch’ comment angers mum whose daughter drowned in dyke

Charlotte Walker, 9, of Welney who died after the car she was travelling in crashed in to a Fenland dyke Picture: Submitted

Metro Rod step in to get Stretham Old Engine’s river level gauage working ahead of open weekend

The Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse received a private tour of Stretham Old Engine ahead of it opening to the public this weekend.

39 cannabis factories dismantled and plants worth more than £1 million seized by Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team

Cambridgeshire Polices Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) has dismantled 39 cannabis factories and seized plants worth more than £1 million this summer.

Cambridgeshire born actor Himesh Patel is coming to Ely Cinema for Q&A session

Cambridgeshire born actor Himesh Patel, who made a video for the Save Ely Cinema campaign, is coming to Ely Cinema on Wednesday (September 11) for Babylon ARTS’ screening of Yesterday – Danny Boyle’s hit film, which stars Himesh alongside Lily James.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists