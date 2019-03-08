Advanced search

Abba ReBjörn at The Maltings raises £900 for local charities

PUBLISHED: 10:52 07 April 2019

Abba ReBjörn at The Maltings in Ely raised £900 for local charities and good causes. Picture FRANK CONNOLLY.

Abba ReBjörn at The Maltings in Ely raised £900 for local charities and good causes. Picture FRANK CONNOLLY.

A night of Abba music in Ely raised more than £900 for local charities.

Over 150 people went away happy from The Maltings last Saturday (March 30), having danced the night away to Abba ReBjörn - one of the UK’s top tribute bands.

Frank Connolly, of Ely Hereward Rotary Club, said: “The event treated the audience to an entertaining night, with Abba’s extensive song catalogue presented with style and an exceptional level of vocal and musical talent.

“That’s without mentioning the eye-catching costumes worn by band members Sam (as Anni-Frid) and Kelly (as Agnetha).

“The evening was rounded off with a 70s disco until midnight.

For more information about Ely Hereward Rotary Club visit www.rotaryclubely-hereward.org

