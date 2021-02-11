Published: 11:23 AM February 11, 2021 Updated: 11:38 AM February 11, 2021

This 1924 Citroen B12-9cv Camionnette truck conversion was found abandoned in a French vineyard – it's now restored and going under the hammer. - Credit: H&H Classics

A vintage truck conversion from 1924 found abandoned in a French vineyard by a British tourist has been restored as is going under the hammer.

The Citroen B12-9cv Camionnette car, which was turned into a pick-up truck, was discovered rusting away in a thistle and bramble patch.

After being brought to Britain in the early 90s, the truck was restored and has been featured in film and TV shows set during the WW2 period in France.

One lucky bidder will become its new owner when it goes under the hammer with H&H Classics on Wednesday, April 14 at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford.

“There are not too many like this,” said John Markey of H&H Classics.

“Whoever secures this unique and historically interesting vehicle will not only own a very rare converted Citroen, but have a truck that was used by the French Resistance and is now in demand by film makers.”

The wreck – being sold with no reserve – came with an intriguing story that slowly emerged during a long wine tasting session at the vineyard where it was found.

The Citroen car had been converted to a light truck to ensure a petrol supply from the German occupiers who only issued petrol to commercial vehicles used in food production and other vital services, but none for private vehicles.

They hoped that by providing the French vineyard owners with fuel for their vehicles it would assure them of a better quality of wine.

The truck, which after years of use now needs restoring once again, was emblazoned with the sign of the Free French Resistance movement.

Ernest Carrier, the vineyard owner near Bordeaux where the truck was found, said it had belonged to his father who used it every day on the farm – and at nights on occasion it was used by the Resistance.

To register for the auction, visit: www.handh.co.uk/