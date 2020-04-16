Motorcycle school launches crowdfunding page to survive coronavirus lockdown

AAA Motorcycle Training has launched a crowdfunding campaign to keep the business going during the coronavirus lockdown. Its team of bikers have delivered 5,000 prescriptions during the pandemic. Archant / AAA Motorcycle Training

Volunteers from AAA Motorcycle Training in Littleport have delivered 5,000 prescriptions during the coronavirus pandemic - but it’s had to launch the campaign to keep business going.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amanda Hellmann and her partner Dean Abbess run the motorcycling school and have had to “think outside the box” because they’re unable to qualify for government grants.

Supporters can contribute towards a variety of courses ranging from CBT training for a key worker to putting down a deposit for their own motorcycle course.

Since the page went live earlier in the week, enough has been raised to offer one key worker and two NHS workers a free CBT course. The key worker training has already been claimed.

Amanda said: “We’re worried about the future and need to find a way to save the company.

“It looks like we’re not going to be able to qualify for any of the government grants available as we’re a new company under three years old.

“But, we still have bills to pay. I know there are other companies in a similar situation as ours and we’re all having to think outside the box to keep afloat.”

She added: “We will continue with the prescription deliveries throughout the lockdown. The service will not stop because as a business we want to support the community during difficult times.

“In our view, you help others when you can, and delivering prescriptions is how we can help.”

AAA Motorcycle Training won an Ely Standard Business Award in the Family Business of the Year category - and it’s their family unit which is volunteering their time to manage the collections and deliveries.

While Amanda and Dean are out on their bikes delivering, her daughter Samantha is answering the phones 12 hours a day. When she needs a break, her sister Lori, 15, steps in to cover.

Fellow helpers Iain MacKenzie and Stuart Fordham are also on the road and the team have travelled as far away as Royston and into West Norfolk with prescription requests.

AAA Motorcycle Training is able to continue with CBTs during the lockdown for key workers, and hope that offering the courses will encourage others to get in the saddle.

Support AAA Motorcycle Training on its Crowd Funder page,