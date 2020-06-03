AAA Motorcycle Training in Littleport launches a foundation for its community work

A Littleport motorcycling school that dedicates a huge amount of resources to community initiatives has launched a foundation to support such projects.

AAA Motorcycle Training offers a range of initiatives from free road safety training for young riders and their parents to delivering close to 7000 prescriptions during the coronavirus lockdown.

For these kinds of efforts, it has decided to set up The AAA Motorcycle Training School Foundation, a not-for-profit social enterprise dedicated to supporting the community.

An announcement from Amanda Hellman, who runs the school with her partner Dean Abbess, said: “The AAA Motorcycle Training School Foundation is a community business, aimed at benefiting and supporting the community.

“We are a totally non-profit company. Everything raised is put back into the community which has supported us and shown us nothing but love, for which we are eternally grateful.

“This is everything we have done and plan to do under one umbrella.”

It continued: “The Foundation and its success is so important that we at AAA Motorcycle Training Ltd will be donating a percentage of our income directly to the Foundation each year.”

The team are also well-known fundraisers for the Cambridgeshire and District MS Society and Littleport Food Bank over Christmas and Easter.

She added that the foundation will allow them to either continue, expand or venture down “other exciting avenues [they] may choose to follow”.

Amanda explained her grandfather, Roy Young, who passed away 14 years ago this week, inspired this new direction.

“He didn’t believe in charity, but he did believe in helping people yourself when you could,” she said.

AAA Motorcycle Training won an Ely Standard Business Award in the Family Business of the Year category in 2019. That same family unit, with additional help, will drive the foundation.

In April, they launched a crowdfunding page where supporters could contribute a variety of courses to complete when the coronavirus lockdown measures are lifted.

Visit the AAA Motorcycle Training School Foundation’s Facebook page for more information.