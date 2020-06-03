Advanced search

AAA Motorcycle Training in Littleport launches a foundation for its community work

PUBLISHED: 16:42 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 03 June 2020

AAA Motorcycle Training Ltd have launched a foundation to support their community initatives. Picture: Ian Carter/Archant

AAA Motorcycle Training Ltd have launched a foundation to support their community initatives. Picture: Ian Carter/Archant

AdGarry Samuels

A Littleport motorcycling school that dedicates a huge amount of resources to community initiatives has launched a foundation to support such projects.

AAA Motorcycle Training offers a range of initiatives from free road safety training for young riders and their parents to delivering close to 7000 prescriptions during the coronavirus lockdown.

For these kinds of efforts, it has decided to set up The AAA Motorcycle Training School Foundation, a not-for-profit social enterprise dedicated to supporting the community.

An announcement from Amanda Hellman, who runs the school with her partner Dean Abbess, said: “The AAA Motorcycle Training School Foundation is a community business, aimed at benefiting and supporting the community.

“We are a totally non-profit company. Everything raised is put back into the community which has supported us and shown us nothing but love, for which we are eternally grateful.

“This is everything we have done and plan to do under one umbrella.”

It continued: “The Foundation and its success is so important that we at AAA Motorcycle Training Ltd will be donating a percentage of our income directly to the Foundation each year.”

The team are also well-known fundraisers for the Cambridgeshire and District MS Society and Littleport Food Bank over Christmas and Easter.

She added that the foundation will allow them to either continue, expand or venture down “other exciting avenues [they] may choose to follow”.

Amanda explained her grandfather, Roy Young, who passed away 14 years ago this week, inspired this new direction.

“He didn’t believe in charity, but he did believe in helping people yourself when you could,” she said.

AAA Motorcycle Training won an Ely Standard Business Award in the Family Business of the Year category in 2019. That same family unit, with additional help, will drive the foundation.

In April, they launched a crowdfunding page where supporters could contribute a variety of courses to complete when the coronavirus lockdown measures are lifted.

Visit the AAA Motorcycle Training School Foundation’s Facebook page for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Green outside the Maltings, Ely, to be fenced off to discourage anti-social behaviour during coronavirus lockdown

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

This is what lockdown now looks like in Ely after social distancing rules flouted and claims of anti social behaviour

The Maltings, Ely. The green around the Maltings has been fecned off following a decision by the City of Ely Council in consultation with the district council and police. It is to discourage anti social behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aerial footage shows devastation of Fens fire that destroyed farmer’s crisp factory with ‘generations of work all just gone’

Blaze at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor. Firefighters were called on Saturday and at one time 60 firefighters from three counties helped tackle the blaze. Picture; AERIAL VIEW SOLUTIONS

‘I don’t want the day to be forgotten’ - motorsport gears up to remember ex-Mildenhall star Danny Ayres

Riders and supporters are being encouraged to rev their bikes to remember former Mildenhall Fen Tigers star Danny Ayres. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Fire crews work through the night to fully bring Corkers Crisps factory blaze under control

Scene from Pymoor near Ely overnight as aerial appliances continue to tackle the blaze at Corkers Crisps factory. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Most Read

Green outside the Maltings, Ely, to be fenced off to discourage anti-social behaviour during coronavirus lockdown

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

This is what lockdown now looks like in Ely after social distancing rules flouted and claims of anti social behaviour

The Maltings, Ely. The green around the Maltings has been fecned off following a decision by the City of Ely Council in consultation with the district council and police. It is to discourage anti social behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aerial footage shows devastation of Fens fire that destroyed farmer’s crisp factory with ‘generations of work all just gone’

Blaze at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor. Firefighters were called on Saturday and at one time 60 firefighters from three counties helped tackle the blaze. Picture; AERIAL VIEW SOLUTIONS

‘I don’t want the day to be forgotten’ - motorsport gears up to remember ex-Mildenhall star Danny Ayres

Riders and supporters are being encouraged to rev their bikes to remember former Mildenhall Fen Tigers star Danny Ayres. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Fire crews work through the night to fully bring Corkers Crisps factory blaze under control

Scene from Pymoor near Ely overnight as aerial appliances continue to tackle the blaze at Corkers Crisps factory. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Latest from the Ely Standard

This is what lockdown now looks like in Ely after social distancing rules flouted and claims of anti social behaviour

The Maltings, Ely. The green around the Maltings has been fecned off following a decision by the City of Ely Council in consultation with the district council and police. It is to discourage anti social behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Limited range’ back on shelves as soon as possible; the pledge by Corkers Crisps following factory blaze

HRH the Princess Royal on her visit to Corkers Crisps near Ely. During the day she met members of staf some of whom have worked with the firm for many years. During the day long serving members of staff were awarded certificates. Picture; BRIAN STARLING (for Corkers)

Cambs market towns can bid for share of £13 million as part of Combined Authority’s investment strategy

AAA Motorcycle Training in Littleport launches a foundation for its community work

AAA Motorcycle Training Ltd have launched a foundation to support their community initatives. Picture: Ian Carter/Archant

Leader admits county council faces ‘great big hole’ in budget due to coronavirus pandemic

Cllr Steve Count admits the county council faces a heavy impact on its budget due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24