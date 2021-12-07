Taxi firm introduce ‘hangover recovery kits’ during Christmas party season
- Credit: Facebook / A2B Taxicabs
A taxi firm in Ely has introduced an initiative to discourage drink-driving during work Christmas party season.
A2BTaxiCabs has introduced ‘hangover recovery kits’ for anyone travelling back from their festive party.
The firm’s aim is to encourage those attending to leave the car keys at home and make safe travel arrangements.
The kits will include water, a sachet of coffee and some much-needed sugary sweets, but most importantly a safe and secure journey home.
Managing director at A2BTaxiCabs, Jamie Edmunds, said: “The kits may only be a small addition, but it’s an initiative that really aims to raise awareness during this Christmas season.
“We hope the kits make a significant impact in reminding people to plan accordingly after their big night’s out.”
To book a taxi with A2BTaxiCabs with a hangover recovery kit, contact them on 01353 661010, specify your booking is for a work Christmas party and the kit will be available for your journey.
Most Read
- 1 Thief will spend Christmas in prison after breaching court order
- 2 Council's plea to protect East Cambs from Covid-19 this Christmas
- 3 One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops
- 4 Cinderella makes a comeback thanks to Players' Christmas pantomime
- 5 New-look girls' team bolstered on and off the pitch
- 6 Mother pays tribute to “much-loved” son who died near Fen Drayton
- 7 Cambridgeshire's Enhanced Area Status extended amid Covid surge in schools
- 8 Rail passengers urged to plan ahead of vital junction rebuild
- 9 St Ives man undergoes pioneering heart treatment
- 10 Therapy dogs' ‘meet and greet’ in Ely raises £130 for charity