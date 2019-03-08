Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

Drought damaged road surfaces of the A142 in Ely are set to go through the next phase of reconstruction which means closing for three days and four nights.

Work on Stuntney Road, Ely, starts on Friday April 5 until Monday 8 and involves 24/7 closures.

It is being given major road reconstruction, including deep repairs, down to the foundation layers.

The work will be carried out over the weekend and Monday night, subject to weather conditions.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire County Council said: “In order to minimise disruption, the closure will be for a weekend from 8pm on Friday 5 until 5.45am on Monday 8.

“It will open in time for the first bus service on Monday morning.

“The road will then be closed again from 8pm on Monday evening (April 8) for additional resurfacing work, and will re-open the following day at 5.45am.

“During the closure there will be no access from Stuntney Road until the junction with Nornea Road.

“Stuntney will be accessible from Ely but traffic coming from Soham will be diverted.”

A signed diversion route will be in place, and access to properties for local residents will be maintained.

Access to the Old Hall will be available with additional signs on display for guests attending events.

Those coming from the Soham direction will need to follow the diversion and access will be available from Ely.

• Diversion map and further information can be found on the council’s webpage.