Updated
NHS worker breaks ribs, ankle and fractures leg in four car pile-up
- Credit: Supplied
An NHS worker will be off work for “at least six months” after suffering serious injuries in a four car pile-up on the A142.
The health keyworker – who wishes to remain anonymous – was heading towards Soham when a Ford Fiesta was “catapulted” head-on into her car.
Police, along with the East of England Ambulance Service, were called out to the scene on Soham Road at around 5.50pm following the crash on Monday (January 11).
The victim’s father said: “My daughter was going to work, traveling down the A142 towards Soham and a vehicle that was turning right was hit from behind by another vehicle.
“It catapulted that vehicle head on into my daughter’s car – she has now got some severe injuries and is in hospital.
You may also want to watch:
"The severity of impact deployed all the air bags!
“She has compound fractures, broken ankle, fractured leg bone, she’s had to have all of her ankle pinned and screwed – she's in a hell of a mess.
Most Read
- 1 NHS worker breaks ribs, ankle and fractures leg in four car pile-up
- 2 Man, 21, with 15,000 indecent images and videos plus 'paedophile manual' spared jail
- 3 Village’s community Co-op will open next month after New Year delays
- 4 Spat at police officer tests positive for Covid-19
- 5 Company ‘paralysed by Brexit’ forced to open warehouse in Holland
- 6 Council lifts time limits on free car parks during lockdown
- 7 Gin could be just the tonic needed for dilapidated farm buildings
- 8 Dad of two killed on Fen road
- 9 Lorry drivers who test Covid-19 positive to isolate at hotel before completing journeys
- 10 Photographer captures the ‘sonic boom’ RAF Typhoon on camera
“She’s got severe bruising, she’s broken seven or eight ribs, she’s got bruising on her face, bruising on her hands, bruising on her legs and bruising across her stomach from the seatbelt.
“Now a member of NHS staff will be off work for at least four to six months.”
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 5.50pm on Monday (January 11) with reports of a collision between four vehicles on the A142, Soham Road.
“Officers attended the scene and the road was closed while recovery took place.”