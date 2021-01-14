News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Drivers miraculously escape serious injury after four car pile-up

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:03 AM January 14, 2021    Updated: 11:04 AM January 14, 2021
Four cars collided on the A142 Soham Road at around 5.50pm on Monday (January 11). 

Four cars collided on the A142 Soham Road at around 5.50pm on Monday (January 11). - Credit: Twitter/@roadpoliceBCH 

Four drivers miraculously escaped serious injury following a serious pile-up on the A142 between Ely and Soham.  

The crash happened at around 5.50pm on Monday (January 11) on Soham Road and despite a shocking scene, no serious injuries were reported.  

Pictures shared by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Roads Policing Unit show two of the cars facing head on with extensive damage.  

The road was forced shut for more than two hours to allow police and the East of England Ambulance Service to clear up the scene.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 5.50pm on Monday (11 January) with reports of a collision between four vehicles on the A142, Soham Road. 

“Officers attended the scene and the road was closed while recovery took place. 
No serious injuries reported.” 

You may also want to watch:

BCH Road Policing tweeted at around 8pm: “Recovery complete. Road in process of being opened. Thank you for your patience.”  

