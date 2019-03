Lorry crashes into ditch on A142 Isle of Ely Way

A driver had a lucky escape after their lorry ended up in a ditch on the A142 Isle of Ely Way last night (Wednesday March 6). Picture: SUBMITTED. Archant

A driver had a lucky escape after their lorry ended up in a ditch on the A142 Isle of Ely Way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 5.58pm last night (Wednesday March 6).

Officers attended and the road was closed while the recovery took place.

“There were no reports of injuries,” said a police spokesman.

The road has since re-opened.