Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

PUBLISHED: 10:06 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 29 January 2019

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

A pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being hit by a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket on Monday (January 28).

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, died at the scene after the collision on the eastbound carriageway near junction 37 at around 11pm.

The carriageway was closed from junction 33 to junction 37 for more than seven hours while a collision investigation took place.

The road reopened fully at 7.20am this morning.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: “We were called around 11pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a male pedestrian on the A14 eastbound near junction 37.

“Emergency services attended but the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. Next of kin has been informed.

“The road reopened at 7.20am.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 455 of Monday, January 28.

