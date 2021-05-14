News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Woman dies after being hit by lorry

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:52 AM May 14, 2021   
A woman in her 30s died after she was hit by a lorry on the A14 at Milton.

A woman in her 30s died after she was hit by a lorry on the A14 at Milton. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 30s died after she was hit by a lorry on the A14. 

The incident happened at Milton at about 9am on Thursday (May 13).

Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Detective Sergeant James Thorne said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to this woman’s family and friends. 

You may also want to watch:

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 128 of May 13.

Most Read

  1. 1 £100k homes scrapped 'with almost immediate effect' says Mayor
  2. 2 Woman, 78, suffers horrific injuries after e-scooter hit-and-run
  3. 3 Railways to royalty - a nostalgic look at Ely and Cambridgeshire
  1. 4 Two men with links to Cottenham on 'most wanted' list
  2. 5 Dr Nik in Ely for his first day as Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor
  3. 6 Fleeing heroin dealer rams police car but they get him in the end
  4. 7 Letter: Open gardens are back – and there’s seven to explore
  5. 8 Watch as police smash their way into suspected drug dealer’s flat
  6. 9 Noise warning issued amid RAF Lakenheath flight training
  7. 10 Man suspected to have stolen '£300-400' of alcohol in store theft
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lib Dem newcomer Piers Coutts was elected for Ely South division, winning 1,763 votes - a 45.64% majority.

Cambridgeshire County Council

Lib Dem gains in East Cambs send shivers down county Tories spine

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Dr Nik Johnson

Special Report

Dr Nik 'over the moon' after pulling off shock Labour victory

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ross Peers is where ballots are being counted

Cambridgeshire County Council

Littleport tops poll for the lowest turnout in council elections

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Man suffers a fractured nose after being punched in Market Street Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Punch in face leaves man with fractured nose

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus