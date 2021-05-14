Published: 9:52 AM May 14, 2021

A woman in her 30s died after she was hit by a lorry on the A14 at Milton. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 30s died after she was hit by a lorry on the A14.

The incident happened at Milton at about 9am on Thursday (May 13).

Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Detective Sergeant James Thorne said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to this woman’s family and friends.

You may also want to watch:

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 128 of May 13.