Three car crash on A14 between Fen Ditton and Stow Cum Quy
PUBLISHED: 09:59 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 31 January 2019
Archant
Police are advising motorists to avoid the A14 eastbound between Fen Ditton and Stow Cum Quy this morning due to a three-vehicle collision.
The crash happened at around 8.30am and police are now at the scene.
A tweet from Cambs Travel News reads: “Traffic is currently being held whist vehicles are being moved to allow flow past incident @CambsCops and @HighwaysEAST are on scene and recovery is en route.
“Please avoid area if at all possible.”