Three car crash on A14 between Fen Ditton and Stow Cum Quy

Police are advising motorists to avoid the A14 eastbound between Fen Ditton and Stow Cum Quy this morning due to a three-vehicle collision. Picture: CAMBS TRAVEL NEWS. Archant

Police are advising motorists to avoid the A14 eastbound between Fen Ditton and Stow Cum Quy this morning due to a three-vehicle collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened at around 8.30am and police are now at the scene.

A tweet from Cambs Travel News reads: “Traffic is currently being held whist vehicles are being moved to allow flow past incident @CambsCops and @HighwaysEAST are on scene and recovery is en route.

“Please avoid area if at all possible.”