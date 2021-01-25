Published: 5:28 PM January 25, 2021

A1307 near Haverhill in Cambridgeshire where a pedestrian was killed last night (Thursday). - Credit: Google

A man who died after being hit by a van on the A1307 on Thursday (January 21) has been named.

Police were called at about 7.38pm with reports of a collision involving a yellow Transit van and a pedestrian near Haverhill.

Stephen Bacon, 50, of Coxs Close, Haverhill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was unhurt.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 391 of 21 January.