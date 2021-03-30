Published: 12:49 PM March 30, 2021 Updated: 1:05 PM March 30, 2021

A motorcyclist in his 50s suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition following a collision with a car in Bottisham.

The collision involving a green Volkswagen Polo and a black Triumph motorcycle happened on the A1303 near the junction with Bell Road at about 11.15am on Saturday March 27.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Willingham, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Police closed the road and advised motorists to “expect delays” while emergency services attended the collision. Wilbraham Road was closed and blocked, temporarily, access to Newmarket Road.

Anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle in the lead up to it, or has dashcam footage, should contact police via webchat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 159 of March 27.



