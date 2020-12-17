News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Lorries, vans and cyclist attempt to cross flooded road

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:25 PM December 17, 2020    Updated: 2:40 PM December 17, 2020
Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Lorries, vans and a cyclist were among those caught on camera attempting to wade their way through floodwater on the closed Welney side of the A1101.

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Fenland photographer Terry Harris' photos and aerial shots show the extent of the flooding - capturing several vehicles, a deer and even a cyclist trying to deliver a parcel. 

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

He said: "I walked through it because I had wellies on and the road is very deep.

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

"There was also a motorbike that went through it, but he turned around and went back. He didn't fancy it in the end.

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

"One of the vans had actually broken down while a 4x4 was left abandoned.

A Monk Jack crossed the flooded road. Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on t

A Monk Jack crossed the flooded road. Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

You may also want to watch:

Terry also spotted a muntjac deer struggling to make its way through the floodwater.

A Monk Jack crossed the flooded road. Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on t

A Monk Jack crossed the flooded road. Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

"The deer was trying to cross the road but he didn't know what to do," he added.

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic Ouse prepares for the 2021 Oxford /Cambridge Boat Race
  2. 2 Ex haulage boss caught drink driving
  3. 3 Coronavirus: Breaking news of Tier 3 restrictions
  1. 4 Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old
  2. 5 Pupils make 500 calendars for elderly members of the community
  3. 6 Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident
  4. 7 Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice
  5. 8 Developer submits plans to build East Cambs village homes
  6. 9 Tigers 'incredibly grateful' for tasty rewards after tough year
  7. 10 Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn beats career-threatening injury with comeback win

"The deer ran around me in circles and then headed to the wood."

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

In October 2019, Welney Wash closed for several weeks because of flooding. 

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

A Monk Jack crossed the flooded road. Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on t

A Monk Jack crossed the flooded road. Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

A Monk Jack crossed the flooded road. Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on t

A Monk Jack crossed the flooded road. Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Yes I got wet.... Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Wel

Yes I got wet.... Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 De

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Electric fault likely cause of blaze in which two children died and...

Sam Russell

person

Swastika graffiti discovered in Ely

Daniel Mason

person

‘We are sorry... we tried’: Charity lorry convoy organisers threatened...

Harry Rutter

person

Work begins on removal of seven fly-tipped static caravans dumped in...

Harry Rutter

person
Comments powered by Disqus