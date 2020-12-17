Gallery

Published: 2:25 PM December 17, 2020 Updated: 2:40 PM December 17, 2020

Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Lorries, vans and a cyclist were among those caught on camera attempting to wade their way through floodwater on the closed Welney side of the A1101.

Fenland photographer Terry Harris' photos and aerial shots show the extent of the flooding - capturing several vehicles, a deer and even a cyclist trying to deliver a parcel.

He said: "I walked through it because I had wellies on and the road is very deep.

"There was also a motorbike that went through it, but he turned around and went back. He didn't fancy it in the end.

"One of the vans had actually broken down while a 4x4 was left abandoned.

A Monk Jack crossed the flooded road. Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Terry also spotted a muntjac deer struggling to make its way through the floodwater.

"The deer was trying to cross the road but he didn't know what to do," he added.

"The deer ran around me in circles and then headed to the wood."

In October 2019, Welney Wash closed for several weeks because of flooding.

Yes I got wet.... Despite the road being closed traffic still takes chances on the A1101, A1101, Welney Thursday 17 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

