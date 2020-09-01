Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance" Picture; CAMBS FIRE . Archant

Two people had to be cut free from their cars on Bank Holiday Monday following a collision that closed the A1101.

It happened just before 1pm on the stretch of the A1101 between Welney and Littleport. Police closed the road for some time whilst fire crews, an air ambulance and paramedics attended.

One woman was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, but her condition was reported to be not life-threatening.

A fire service spokesperson said a crew from Ely and one crew from Soham were called to the scene.

“We arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles, with one vehicle in a field,” said a fire service spokesperson.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties. Two peoples were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance. Crews returned to their station by 3pm.”

Residents said one of the cars involved ended up in a ditch and the other landed in a field. Those inside the car in the ditch needed the help of fire crews to release them.