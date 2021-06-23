News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard

Man dies in A11 ditch crash

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:11 AM June 23, 2021   
Man dies after car crashes into ditch on A11 at at Six Mile Bottom.

Man dies after car crashes into ditch on A11 at at Six Mile Bottom.

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision on the A11 yesterday (June 22).

At just before 4.30pm, a black Land Rover Discovery left the southbound carriageway and careered into a ditch at Six Mile Bottom.

Emergency services attended but the driver, a man in his 50s from Essex, died at the scene.

There were no passengers.

Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information, should contact police via web chat or online forms quoting incident 323 of June 22 or call 101.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

