Ely Standard > News

A11 car fire between Newmarket and Saffron Walden spreads into nearby field

Will Durrant

Published: 9:17 PM July 10, 2022
A firefighter battles a blaze on a farm next to the A11 in Cambridgeshire

A firefighter battles a blaze on a farm next to the A11 in Cambridgeshire - Credit: Les Redhead

Pictures from Cambridgeshire show firefighters tackling a blaze in a field next to the A11.

The blaze on the farm followed a car fire which broke out on the dual-carriageway southbound between Newmarket and Saffron Walden - in the Fulbourn area.

According to a witness, the field was ploughed earlier in the week.

The field fire next to the A11 dual-carriageway between Newmarket and Saffron Walden

The field fire next to the A11 dual-carriageway between Newmarket and Saffron Walden - Credit: Les Redhead

The fire near the A11 from above

The fire near the A11 from above - Credit: Les Redhead

The car fire broke out at around 12pm today (Sunday, July 10).

It is thought to have spread to nearby trees, and the field caught alight in turn.

The images show fire crews working to contain the blaze, and nobody is thought to be hurt.

Traffic was stopped while the authorities - including Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and National Highways - dealt with the car fire.

A car fire on the A11 in Cambridgeshire is thought to have spread into a neighbouring farm

A car fire on the A11 in Cambridgeshire is thought to have spread into a neighbouring farm - Credit: Les Redhead

The fire near the A11 from above

The fire near the A11 from above - Credit: Les Redhead

"Please allow extra time if travelling in the area," an earlier National Highways statement read.

All lanes on the A11 reopened by 3pm.

