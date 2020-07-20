Man charged with causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at scene of collision, fraud by false representation and possessing false identity after fatal Waterbeach collision
PUBLISHED: 18:21 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 20 July 2020
A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision in Waterbeach in May.
Police were called to the collision, which involved two HGVs and a Volkswagon van, at about 10.30am. Emergency services attended the scene and Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital, but died six days later as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the van, Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, 35, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrate’s Court on Saturday (July 18).
He was remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on August 14.
