A mum who suffered a serious head injury following a crash that killed her baby boy in January 2021 is "slowly coming back together".

Rachael Thorold was with her son, five-month-old Louis, when a van mounted the pavement and hit his pushchair on the junction of the A10 and Car Dyke Road in Waterbeach.

She spent over three months in hospital with several broken bones and a brain injury following the crash and came out of a coma in June.

Rachael has been blogging about her recovery ever since on the Louis Thorold Foundation website, which her husband and Louis' father Chris set up following the crash.

In her latest post, titled, 'And that's another sign gone', Rachael said: "Slowly I’m coming back together.

"It takes time and, to be honest, I was so naïve as to how much and the range of rehab I would need," she added.

Now, though, Rachael "can recognise myself; yes, I’ve been changed in so many ways but it’s a much-needed familiar face.

"Appearances don’t define or make you, but it’s so good to drop the big visual signs of what happened."

In the blog, Rachael says she was left smiling all the way to physio after her driver didn’t recognise her from an account photo from August 2021.

She described it as "a huge step forward", adding that "the fake glasses with the obscure lens remain gone and the good news is the double vision is less prominent".

She said that her facial swelling, which "took years off me", is "pretty much gone", too.

"I could write a small book just on my skincare and facial recovery and rehab," she added.

"The impact of the serious drugs and a neck brace for months needs to be managed, as do the effects of most of my face being broken.

Having a weekly facial has really helped her, too, she said: "Not only is it nice downtime, but a facial gives a much-needed deep cleanse.

"And the massage helps the muscles, movement and circulation in my face."

The Louis Thorold Foundation was launched to get the speed limit on the road reduced and to prevent the deaths of young children on U.K. roads.

Over £25,000 was also raised via a crowd fundraiser in Louis' memory.

In July 2021, Cambridgeshire County Council confirmed the stretch of road from near the Denny End junction to near the slip road off Ely Road, Milton would be reduced from 50mph to 40mph.

The fatal incident happened on the A10, Ely Road, Waterbeach, on January 22 when a grey Mazda 2 was in collision with a white Renault Master van.

The van left the road and collided with Rachael, who was walking on the pavement with her baby Louis in a pushchair.

The driver of the van and the driver of the Mazda suffered slight injuries.

In February this year, 74-year-old Shelagh Robertson, from Waterbeach, was charged with causing death by careless driving and appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on February 17.