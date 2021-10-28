Published: 9:50 AM October 28, 2021 Updated: 9:56 AM October 28, 2021

A projected image of what the proposed A10 pedestrian bridge will look like. The bridge will be part of the wider Mere Way cycle route connecting the Waterbeach Barracks. - Credit: Credit: Robert Alexander

Details of a proposed bridge on the A10 to help link the Waterbeach Barracks development and Cambridge have been revealed.

A planning application has been submitted to South Cambridgeshire District Council to build the bridge, which would be used by pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

It would be part of the wider Mere Way cycle route located to the south of the development, north of Denny End Road.

The aim is to have the cycle route in place “as close as possible” to the first people moving in to the new development.

In planning documents submitted, it said "the bridge provided “beneficial mitigation” to the travel impacts of the development" and that "the delivery of Mere Way cycle route and the A10 bridge will support the first phase of the development".

It also said “The pedestrian and cycle facilities provided for first residents will ensure that there will be outstanding provision from day one."



