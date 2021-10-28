News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Plans revealed for new A10 pedestrian bridge

person

Robert Alexander

Published: 9:50 AM October 28, 2021    Updated: 9:56 AM October 28, 2021
A projected image of what the proposed A10 pedestrian bridge will look like

A projected image of what the proposed A10 pedestrian bridge will look like. The bridge will be part of the wider Mere Way cycle route connecting the Waterbeach Barracks. - Credit: Credit: Robert Alexander

Details of a proposed bridge on the A10 to help link the Waterbeach Barracks development and Cambridge have been revealed. 

A planning application has been submitted to South Cambridgeshire District Council to build the bridge, which would be used by pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders. 

It would be part of the wider Mere Way cycle route located to the south of the development, north of Denny End Road.

The aim is to have the cycle route in place “as close as possible” to the first people moving in to the new development. 

In planning documents submitted, it said "the bridge provided “beneficial mitigation” to the travel impacts of the development" and that "the delivery of Mere Way cycle route and the A10 bridge will support the first phase of the development".

You may also want to watch:

It also said “The pedestrian and cycle facilities provided for first residents will ensure that there will be outstanding provision from day one."


Most Read

  1. 1 Binmen revolt over alleged bullying, poor pay, low morale and staffing crisis  
  2. 2 Woman pedestrian in her 50s killed in guided busway crash
  3. 3 Ely Cathedral hosts legendary jockey Frankie Dettori's only book signing
  1. 4 Retired murder detective, Russell, releases first book in new crime series
  2. 5 Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed
  3. 6 £330,000 fraudster burning evidence as police raid his home
  4. 7 Could we face coronavirus restrictions over Christmas?
  5. 8 Covid-19 vaccine myths ‘biggest challenge’ in progress
  6. 9 'I think I hurt him bad mum' says Murder on the Doorstep killer
  7. 10 From Star Wars to Cambridge Arts Theatre... Actor Ian McDiarmid talks about The Lemon Table
Cambridge News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Greater Anglia has halted an Ipswich to Peterborough train at Ely

Cambs Live | Updated

Rowdy passengers force train cancellation

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
First photos from fire tonight at Walpole Cross Keys 

Cambs Live | Updated

Crews tackle huge Fens blaze

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Naoki Toyota is the UK managing director of The Sparkling Sake Brewery, which has launched in Ely

'UK dream became a reality': Sparkling sake brewery launches in Ely

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Fundraiser launched for Soham mum Melissa Bullman following cancer diagnosis.

Charity Fundraiser

Fundraiser for mum with cancer to 'have good Christmas with family'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon