Motorcyclist hospitalised after single-vehicle collision on A10 Ely bypass

PUBLISHED: 17:34 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 17 April 2020

A motorcyclist was hospitalised after a single-vehicle collision on the A10 Ely bypass. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A motorcyclist was hospitalised after a single-vehicle collision on the A10 Ely bypass. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A motorcyclist was hospitalised after a single-vehicle collision on the A10 Ely bypass.

The crash, which involved a red Kawasaki motorcycle, took place as the rider was travelling towards the roundabout with Cambridge Road at about 2.45pm yesterday (April 16).

Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorcycle was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 264 of April 16.

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

'Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away' the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

The Co-op in North Street, Burwell, where Benjamin Seaton claimed to have coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at members of staff. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Balaclava man jumps from car and hurls bricks at police who stopped him in the early hours in Cambridgeshire village

Police want to find the man wearing a balaclava who got out of a car and hurled bricks at police in Cottenham in the early hours of Good Friday. Picture; GOOGLE

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it's a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place'

Cash stolen outside a house in Ely selling veg and eggs. Picture; SUBMITTED

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

'Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away' the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

The Co-op in North Street, Burwell, where Benjamin Seaton claimed to have coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at members of staff. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Balaclava man jumps from car and hurls bricks at police who stopped him in the early hours in Cambridgeshire village

Police want to find the man wearing a balaclava who got out of a car and hurled bricks at police in Cottenham in the early hours of Good Friday. Picture; GOOGLE

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it's a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place'

Cash stolen outside a house in Ely selling veg and eggs. Picture; SUBMITTED

Motorcyclist hospitalised after single-vehicle collision on A10 Ely bypass

A motorcyclist was hospitalised after a single-vehicle collision on the A10 Ely bypass. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Support from around the globe for nurse who received note telling her she was a "disgrace"

Bex Williams a Nurse at Peterborough City Hospital. Picture: ITV Anglia.

Littleport artist keeps families busy during coronavirus pandemic by creating labyrinths

Jane Frost along with her husband Tim have created labyrinths at Woodfen Green in Littleport. Picture: TIM FROST

Coronavirus: Prostate Cancer UK launch #StayPuttChallenge for golfers

Prostate Cancer UK have launched the #StayPuttChallenge to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 17

Aron Nijjar celebrates bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Wayne Madsen during their semi-final at the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston
