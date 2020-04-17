Motorcyclist hospitalised after single-vehicle collision on A10 Ely bypass

A motorcyclist was hospitalised after a single-vehicle collision on the A10 Ely bypass.

The crash, which involved a red Kawasaki motorcycle, took place as the rider was travelling towards the roundabout with Cambridge Road at about 2.45pm yesterday (April 16).

Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorcycle was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 264 of April 16.