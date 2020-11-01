Video

‘Worrying time’ for family-run restaurant as trade drops amid fears of second wave of Covid-19

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown has had a damaging impact on trade at Soham restaurant A Tasca.

Having invested a lot of money into A Tasca when she and three other family members took it over in July 2019, Vaida Pinto said “it’s been a difficult time, to not know what’s coming”.

Although they did receive some support to see them through lockdown “obviously we have a lot of bills and rent to pay.

“It’s really uncertain, and quite worrying, because we have young families to support.”

She said she is worried about the immediate future of the business, too.

“We just don’t know what might happen. We’re constantly worried and wondering if what we’re doing will be enough for us to survive.”

She does however think that things have started to pick up since lockdown ended.

“It was quiet at the start – obviously people are scared to come out – but it did pick up after a while.”

One thing that really helped A Tasca was the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme, which ensured that the restaurant remained busy throughout August.

“That time was busy, but then everything just dropped – when the second wave came up.

“It seems that everything’s worried all over again and we just don’t know when it’s all going to be over.

“We’re just trying to do our best, following all the government guidelines and making sure that people feel safe while enjoying their meal or drink.

“We’re just hoping to be able to survive, really.”