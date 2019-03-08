Advanced search

Soham cafe told to make ‘major improvements’ despite ‘very good’ cleanliness rating

PUBLISHED: 16:28 26 March 2019

A Tasca in Soham High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A restaurant in Soham has been asked to make ‘major improvements’ following a visit from a food safety inspector.

A Tasca, in High Street, gets consistently good reviews on Trip Advisor, with a 4.5 rating, but its management of food safety has come out as “major improvement necessary”.

Cleanliness at the cafe, however, was labelled “very good.”

A report by the Food Standards Agency, which gave the setting one out of five, said: “Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, including appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control are very good.”

Hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, is labelled as “needing improvement.”

The cafe was inspected in February by a food safety officer, who said that “major improvements” were needed to ensure staff know about food safety, and that the food safety officer has confidence standards will be maintained in future.

The cafe is popular with visitors with reviewers praising the food and staff on Trip Advisor.

One said: “It is both English and Portuguese and then the evening is Portuguese only. The food was well prepared and tasty.”

Another said: “Having just spent some weeks in Portugal I wondered if they did the lovely Portuguese egg tarts.

“They did and they were as good as in Portugal. Thanks will pop in again.”

Another commented: “A Tasca is a continental oasis in the heart of Soham. Grab a cold Sangria or Super Bok on tap and chill out in this relaxed cafe/bar.”

Another commented: “Good, honest English and Portuguese food on offer. The breakfasts are particularly good and lots of lovely Portuguese treats if you have a sweet tooth.

“The prices are excellent and the staff are really friendly and welcoming.”

One said: “Lovely good value. Me and my daughter and grand daughter go regularly for our full English and good coffee. Friendly cosmopolitan atmosphere.”

Another said: “Lovely people. A Tasca in Soham is a fantastic bijou restaurant. Good staff and wonderful coffee.”

See their rating here.

