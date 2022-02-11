News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Independent party store in the process of closing its doors

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:13 AM February 11, 2022
Owners of A Special Event in 9A Broad Street Ely have announced the party store is in the process of closing its doors.

Owners of A Special Event in 9A Broad Street Ely have announced the party store is in the process of closing its doors.

An independent party store in Ely is in the process of closing its doors. 

A Special Event, that supplies a variety of hire items, children’s party themes and special occasion items to decorate events, will soon close its doors in 9A Broad Street for the last time.

The closure was announced in a statement on social media on February 8. 

It read: “It is with great sadness that we must confirm that we are in the process of closing our shop. 

“We would like to say a great big thank you to all those who have supported us over the years. 

“If you have an outstanding booking, please do get back in touch as soon as possible so we can look at the options.” 

If people are interested in putting in a bid for the balloon business, the event hire business or any of A Special Event’s other items, they have been asked to email info@a-specialevent.co.uk soon to arrange a viewing. 

They added: “Thank you so much for all your support and understanding!”. 

