Six-man a cappella group record charity song from their living rooms during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:04 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 08 April 2020

A six-man a cappella group has recorded a new song for charity from the comfort of their living rooms during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Isle of Ely-based group, aptly named Isle ‘Ave A Shanty, has recorded their version of A Sailor Ain’t a Sailor and have released the video online.

The band of singers are supporting The Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust and The Royal National Lifeboat Institution with their “bit of fun” music video.

A spokesman said: “So many people need so much support during the current crisis we are faced with, but we have selected two charities to support with our bit of fun video.

“Thanks to the excellent work from editor Elliott C Spray, we hope you enjoy it and if you can spare even a small amount for charity, we thank you.”

Isle ‘Ave A Shanty specialise in traditional songs from the sea and the country in a folk style as well as putting a folk twist on some modern classics.

To donate to Isle ‘Ave A Shanty’s chosen charities, visit: youtu.be/QyDjjC4Zbv0

