Major operation to rescue driver who ignored flood warning sign
- Credit: East Cambs Police
An inventory of emergency vehicles – including five fire appliances and three police units – were deployed tonight (Friday) to rescue a stranded driver.
The emergency operation was launched after a car ignored warning signs to try and cross Sutton Gault Causeway near Ely.
The driver didn’t succeed and a major emergency rescue operation was launched.
East Cambridgeshire Police reported that five fire appliances, three police units and an ambulance were called out.
And for what, said the police on their Facebook page.
All those emergency vehicles and personnel were required for “what could have been a simple detour”.
A police spokesperson posted to Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook: “Please do not consider driving through flood water especially avoiding a road closed sign.” The Government’s ‘flood information website’ remains uncertain, however, if Sutton Gault remains passable.
“River levels remain high at the Sutton Gault river gauge,” says its website.
“Flooding of low-lying roads and farmland is expected. We expect flooding to affect the Sutton Gault Causeway. No further heavy rainfall is forecast.
“The causeway at Sutton Gault has approximately 71 centimetres of water on the road.
“Due to the uneven surface of the road, water may be deeper in places. The Environment Agency are liaising with Cambridgeshire Highways, who will decide whether to close the road.
“Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.
“We are closely monitoring the situation. This alert applies to Sutton Gault Causeway.”
The website adds: “This message will be updated tomorrow, Saturday January 30, or as the situation changes.
“This information was last updated at 5:37pm Friday 29 January 2021.”
Hours later police launched their rescue operation.